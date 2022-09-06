Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.