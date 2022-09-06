Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $555.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.58 and its 200-day moving average is $498.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

