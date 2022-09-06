Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

