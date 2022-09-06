Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

