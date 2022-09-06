Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.95

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and traded as high as $24.42. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

