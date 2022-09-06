Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

ENRFF stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

