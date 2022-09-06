Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.27

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $8.76. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6,103 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $375.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 148,035 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 637,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 540,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 409,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

