easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

easyJet Stock Down 1.9 %

easyJet stock opened at GBX 352.70 ($4.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.74. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.56 ($9.93).

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

