Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

NYSE CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

