Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.