Critical Contrast: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -2.28% 12.50% 4.20% Elastic -25.99% -48.44% -12.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 4.47 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -182.26 Elastic $862.37 million 9.00 -$203.85 million ($2.56) -31.93

Risk & Volatility

Vertex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vertex has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vertex and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 3 0 2.14 Elastic 0 4 11 0 2.73

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $17.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $123.85, suggesting a potential upside of 51.51%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Vertex.

Summary

Elastic beats Vertex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, and synthetic monitoring. The company's platform solutions provide new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

