Critical Contrast: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HBT Financial pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.14 $56.27 million $1.93 9.34 First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 6.53 $547.46 million $55.82 14.32

This table compares HBT Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 31.99% 14.14% 1.30% First Citizens BancShares 20.83% 11.47% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HBT Financial and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 0 2 0 3.00

HBT Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $950.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats HBT Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

