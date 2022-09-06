Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 929.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 605,260 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,359,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Corteva stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

