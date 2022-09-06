Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,003 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.28% of Camtek worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

