Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $244.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.