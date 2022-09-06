Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 22,990 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

