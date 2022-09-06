Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in APA were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

