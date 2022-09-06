Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

Copart Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

