Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

