Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.68 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

EXR stock opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.06.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.