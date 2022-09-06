Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ciena by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.37.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

