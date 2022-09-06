Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,543 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

