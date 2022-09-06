Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.54. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

