Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

