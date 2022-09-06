Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,907 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.15% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

