Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,100 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

