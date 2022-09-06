Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,109 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of CONMED worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

CNMD opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $86.01 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

