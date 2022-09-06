Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,293 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

