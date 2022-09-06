Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,011 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.