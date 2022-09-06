Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

