Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 21,870 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $78,539,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

