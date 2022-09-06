Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,775 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

