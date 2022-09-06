Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 369.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 137.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after buying an additional 58,370 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 97.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.