Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

