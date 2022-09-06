Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 93,980 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,980 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

