Cibc World Market Inc. Has $43.60 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

