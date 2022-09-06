Cibc World Market Inc. Has $36.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

