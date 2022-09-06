Cibc World Market Inc. Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

NYSE LLY opened at $301.33 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

