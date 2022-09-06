Cibc World Market Inc. Has $30.70 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,183,000 after buying an additional 576,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

