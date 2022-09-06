Cibc World Market Inc. Has $18.81 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

LULU opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.96.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

