Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 68,395 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 163,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,363 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,904,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

