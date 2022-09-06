Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 436 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

