CI Investments Inc. Sells 437 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

