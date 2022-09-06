Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.42.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.14 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $405.35 and a fifty-two week high of $820.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average is $500.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.