Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as low as C$12.80. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.16, with a volume of 38,998 shares.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$166.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.14.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is currently 179.88%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.