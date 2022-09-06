Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Target Price at GBX 480.86

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 480.86 ($5.81).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

LON ITM opened at GBX 172.65 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.04. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 165.45 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.48).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

