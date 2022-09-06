Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$5.68

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ESI opened at C$2.93 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

