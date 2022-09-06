Brokerages Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) PT at $456.67

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRKTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Price Performance

Shares of OTC:DRKTF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. Darktrace has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.