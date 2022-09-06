BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.