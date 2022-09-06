BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 41,013 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,013 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 211,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.